Liquidity Services (LQDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Liquidity Services to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $-0.12–0.05 EPS.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.92 million. On average, analysts expect Liquidity Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $218.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.21.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

