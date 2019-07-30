Litecred (LTCR) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, Litecred has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Litecred has a total market capitalization of $14,594.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.01108004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00263745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006191 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

