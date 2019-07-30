LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of LivaNova worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,478,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.95. 9,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $250.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $387,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

