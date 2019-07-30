Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,700 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.94. 88,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

