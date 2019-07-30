Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,900 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.30. 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 108.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $140,444.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,659.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $50,210.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,547.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,055 shares of company stock worth $54,880,833. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.