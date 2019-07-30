Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,658,000 after acquiring an additional 532,550 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,331,000 after acquiring an additional 798,959 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $54,873.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $308,051.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. 816,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

