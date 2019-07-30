Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.49. 40,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.37. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.