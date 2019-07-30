Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 53,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,666,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,063,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,776.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $707,450 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

