LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the second quarter of 2019, LKQ Corp’s adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same. Nevertheless, the figures witnessed year-over-year growth. The company’s footprint expansion strategy to improve customer offering and adopt new technologies bode well. Further, it plans to divest non-core business to improve operating model and drive margins. The company aims at to integrate and simplify its operating model in order to generate more cash flow. However, challenging macro-economic conditions in Europe, rising facility maintenance expenses and high selling, general and administrative expenses are headwinds for LKQ Corp.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wellington Shields downgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LKQ has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,869.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in LKQ by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 522.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LKQ by 1,247.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

