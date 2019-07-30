Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.43.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.93. The company had a trading volume of 374,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,884. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $373.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

