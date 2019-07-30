LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Update

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,927,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LOGC. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 10,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,674. The company has a market capitalization of $284.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

