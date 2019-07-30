LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.69. 1,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,406. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.05. LogMeIn has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,851,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 531,864 shares in the company, valued at $43,767,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 59.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

