LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 21.02%.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 2,091,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,626. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

