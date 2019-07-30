Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,148,800 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 9,280,700 shares. Currently, 29.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:LL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. 1,685,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,832. The company has a market capitalization of $290.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Charles E. Tyson bought 4,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,644 shares in the company, valued at $154,875.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 385.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Aeroflex in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

