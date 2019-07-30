Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Down 5%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s stock price traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.63, 1,685,933 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,161,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Aeroflex in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Charles E. Tyson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

