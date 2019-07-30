Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $631.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,186,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 180,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 146,590 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth $1,313,000. Clover Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 1,967.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

