LVZ Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,263 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd accounts for 7.7% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $33,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.59. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53.

