Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lynas Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. Lynas shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 84,804 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88.

About Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

