Lynch & Associates IN Sells 989 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.7% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,168.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,936,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,990 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $2,494,897.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 249,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,322,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $421,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,788 shares of company stock valued at $27,259,835. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on shares of Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,393,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,957. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $116.52. The company has a market capitalization of $287.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

