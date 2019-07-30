Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 751.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 422.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 534.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.54. 103,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

