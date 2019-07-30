Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 26,533 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2,085.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,533 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, SNS Securities cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

CSX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.87. 139,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,315,480. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.