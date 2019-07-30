Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total value of $6,845,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,385,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,245 shares of company stock valued at $67,176,071 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $805.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $811.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of RigNet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $697.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

