Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,934,000 after acquiring an additional 764,661 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.57. 10,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,482. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.