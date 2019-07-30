Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

MDT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.54. 1,257,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,845. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

