Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 221.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 175.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 385.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 15.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 32.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LW traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,903. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

