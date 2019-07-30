Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1.42 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,512.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.6% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.02.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,403. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $818.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.