Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.60

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as A$62.60 ($44.40) and last traded at A$61.50 ($43.62), with a volume of 167176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$61.13 ($43.35).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$54.10. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion and a PE ratio of 32.57.

About Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

