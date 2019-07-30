Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. 125,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,108. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $360.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.84. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). The business had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 107,725 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

