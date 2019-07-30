Magnet (MAG) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Magnet has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Magnet has a total market capitalization of $69,604.00 and $44.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnet Profile

Magnet (MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 40,542,939 coins and its circulating supply is 40,292,939 coins. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Magnet’s official website is magnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Magnet

Magnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

