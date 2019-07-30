MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 47,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

