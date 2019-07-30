MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,259,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,051,000 after purchasing an additional 539,149 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Evergy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Evergy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,523,000 after purchasing an additional 658,342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Evergy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,026,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,707,000 after purchasing an additional 631,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,800,000 after purchasing an additional 212,498 shares during the period.

Get Evergy alerts:

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $296,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $645,410 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.