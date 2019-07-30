MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,903 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $235,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

