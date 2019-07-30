MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nike by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,074,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,263,116,000 after purchasing an additional 796,906 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.86.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

