MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 99.0% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 144.9% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 823.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

