MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,434.7% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter worth $87,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter worth $90,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Umpqua news, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,388.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

