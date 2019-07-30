MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Short Interest Update

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,863,400 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 3,125,400 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,467,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. CWM LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 99.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 112,889 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,260,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,988,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $24.00 price objective on MakeMyTrip and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. 322,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,821. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

