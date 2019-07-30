Marc Anthony John Mchardy Overton Sells 1,848 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Senior Officer Marc Anthony John Mchardy Overton sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$31,101.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,630.18.

TSE SW traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.35 and a 12-month high of C$29.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.38 million and a PE ratio of -20.62.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$228.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

