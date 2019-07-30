Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 114,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,483. The company has a market cap of $285.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $31.15.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marlin Business Services news, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $56,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Sherlock sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $51,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $110,350 in the last ninety days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

