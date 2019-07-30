Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of PureCircle in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114.57 ($1.50).

LON:MARS traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 108.60 ($1.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 89.20 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 125.71 ($1.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11. The stock has a market cap of $717.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.82.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

