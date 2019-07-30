Max Property Group (MPG) Trading 19.1% Lower This Week

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $319,933.00 and approximately $6,598.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,316,151 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

