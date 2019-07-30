Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 10,105,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 33.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,946,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 190,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,879,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 191,500 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,228,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 917,549 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,663,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,423,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 45,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,441. The stock has a market cap of $446.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 69.96%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

