MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (MEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Christen bought 7,500 shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen bought 5,000 shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 54,434 shares of company stock worth $730,549 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH Company Profile

