Mcdonald’s’ (MCD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $236.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $230.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 99 ($1.29) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.52. The stock had a trading volume of 362,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,118. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.55. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $218.96. The stock has a market cap of $164.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

