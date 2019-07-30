Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $237.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $235.00 to $237.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCD. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.03.

MCD opened at $214.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,758.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lourd Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

