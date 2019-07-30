MediBloc [MED] Achieves Market Cap of $19.63 Million (MED)

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [MED] has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [MED] has a market cap of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,683.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.51 or 0.02204217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00950711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.60 or 0.03278833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00827859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00061306 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00694182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00189857 BTC.

About MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [MED]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the exchanges listed above.

