Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,348 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6,221.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 854,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 841,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768,550 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,465,000 after acquiring an additional 695,987 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of CL opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,446,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 84,351 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $6,063,993.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,058,963.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,684 shares of company stock worth $24,519,466. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.