Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EQT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EQT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EQT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in EQT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 331,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

In other EQT news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $47,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 13,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,317.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $958.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.