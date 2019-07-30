Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,279 Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $237.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $358.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 118,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $229.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,211,559.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

