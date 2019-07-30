Mengis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,883,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,468,000 after buying an additional 503,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,942,000 after buying an additional 165,833 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $98,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,487.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,730 shares of company stock worth $550,759 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

ALK opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

