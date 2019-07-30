Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,935 Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $151.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $95.81 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.10.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 410,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total transaction of $50,393,156.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,303,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,513,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $207,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,953,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and have sold 3,676,669 shares valued at $464,330,578. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

